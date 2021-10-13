REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Scheduling Order Issued in Texas Federal Reinsurance Dispute


October 13, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


GALVESTON, Texas — A Texas federal magistrate judge has issued a scheduling order in a health insurer’s lawsuit accusing reinsurer American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) of denying its claim for reimbursement of a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

On Oct. 6, Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ordered Health First Health Plans Inc. to identify its experts and produce its experts’ reports by Dec. 17 and ANIC to do so by Jan. 14. Completion of discovery is set for Feb. 28 and dispositive motions are due by March 7.

In …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS