Scheduling Order Issued in Texas Federal Reinsurance Dispute

GALVESTON, Texas — A Texas federal magistrate judge has issued a scheduling order in a health insurer’s lawsuit accusing reinsurer American National Insurance Co. (ANIC) of denying its claim for reimbursement of a patient’s heart transplant hospital care.

On Oct. 6, Magistrate Judge Andrew M. Edison of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas ordered Health First Health Plans Inc. to identify its experts and produce its experts’ reports by Dec. 17 and ANIC to do so by Jan. 14. Completion of discovery is set for Feb. 28 and dispositive motions are due by March 7.

