Parties Clash Over Reinsurance Contract’s Arbitration Clause in Wash. Federal Court

SEATTLE — Sompo International Reinsurance is urging a Washington federal judge to compel arbitration of a risk management pool’s lawsuit seeking contribution from Sompo and another reinsurer for its settlement of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against a member school district.

However, in its Sept. 20 opposition, Washington State Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) contends Sompo is trying to force it to arbitrate with only one reinsurer, when the issue is which reinsurance treaty applies to the loss.

WSRMP is comprised of public school districts, educational service districts, and other public school interlocal cooperatives in Washington state. WSRMP jointly self-insures risks, purchases …