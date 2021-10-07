Amerisure Urges Permission for 2nd Amended Complaint in $1 Million Reinsurance Case
October 7, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion to Amend
- Proposed Amended Complaint
- Reply
- Response
DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging a Michigan federal judge to allow it to file a second amended complaint in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing that it wants to provide the legal bases for its consistently asserted demands for fees from defendant Transatlantic Reinsurance Co.
Transatlantic, however, told Judge Stephen J. Murphy II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan that Amerisure’s motion to amend is “blatant gamesmanship,” designed to prejudice TransRe by belatedly asserting new claims that would change the nature and scope of the case.
Amerisure’s predecessor, Michigan Mutual Insurance Co., …
