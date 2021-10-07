REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Amerisure Urges Permission for 2nd Amended Complaint in $1 Million Reinsurance Case


October 7, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion to Amend
  • Proposed Amended Complaint
  • Reply
  • Response


DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging a Michigan federal judge to allow it to file a second amended complaint in a $1 million reinsurance action, arguing that it wants to provide the legal bases for its consistently asserted demands for fees from defendant Transatlantic Reinsurance Co.

Transatlantic, however, told Judge Stephen J. Murphy II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan that Amerisure’s motion to amend is “blatant gamesmanship,” designed to prejudice TransRe by belatedly asserting new claims that would change the nature and scope of the case.

Amerisure’s predecessor, Michigan Mutual Insurance Co., …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: MDL Update on Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

October 21, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s MDL Conference: Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, TX
Hotel Information To Be Announced

MORE DETAILS