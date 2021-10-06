Ala. Municipal Insurer Asserts Affirmative Defenses in Response to Munich Re’s Counterclaims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A non-profit public insurer has answered Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s amended counterclaim in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against member cities, denying the reinsurer’s allegations of misallocation and accounting.

In a Sept. 29 answer filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC) also asserted various affirmative defenses, including failure to state a claim, laches, unclean hands, collateral estoppel, breach of the duty of utmost good faith, and breach of contract.

AMIC sued Munich Re, demanding $1.9 million in reinsurance …