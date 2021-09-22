Summary Judgment Denied in Calif. Federal Managing General Underwriter Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO — A California magistrate judge has denied motions for summary judgment in a dispute over whether a reinsurer’s managing general underwriter breached its consulting contract with Advanced Risk Managers (ARM), ruling there are questions of fact as to whether ARM is owed payment under the contract.

In a Sept. 17 order, Magistrate Judge Donna M. Ryu of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California held that a jury will need to sort out the issues, “guided by appropriate jury instructions.”

Renaissance Reinsurance U.S. Inc., which specializes in reinsuring health insurance companies, hired Equinox Management Group …