London Reinsurers Call Lamorak’s Motion to Realign Parties for Upcoming Reinsurance Trial ‘Premature’

BOSTON — Certain London Market Company Reinsurers argue that Lamorak Insurance Co.’s motion to realign the parties and alter the order of proof presented at an upcoming trial is premature because their motion for summary judgment "and other logistical matters" all remain outstanding.

In their Aug. 20 response filed before Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, the reinsurers further contend that while Lamorak bears the burden on all issues, “good cause exists to allow LMRs to present first at trial — especially where one of LMRs’ witnesses, Mr. Peter Wilson, is the …