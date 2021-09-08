Trial Date Set in Fla. Federal Tortious Interference Action Against Reinsurers

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has set a trial date of April 11 in an action accusing two reinsurers of tortiously interfering with a cedent’s settlement of a Hurricane Dorian claim.

In the Aug. 30 amended scheduling order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami also directed that that all fact discovery be completed by Dec. 13, dispositive motions be filed by Dec. 13, and mediation be completed by Dec. 29.

In addition, the judge set Jan. 28 as the deadline to complete all expert discovery and Feb. 4 as …