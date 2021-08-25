Award Confirmed in Reinsurance Dispute Involving Catholic Church Sexual Misconduct Claims

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has granted a Catholic self-protection fund’s petition to confirm an arbitration award in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying sexual misconduct claims, explaining that no grounds exist to vacate, modify, or correct the final award.

Judge John R. Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed the award on Aug. 25, which was issued following the Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America’s settlement of the underlying claims with Global Reinsurance Corporation of America, R&Q Reinsurance Co., and Calvert Insurance Co.

Catholic Mutual operates as a self-protection fund of …