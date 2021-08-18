Amerisure Says Reinsurance Certificates Do Not Cap Reinsurer’s Liability
August 18, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Reply
DETROIT — Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. is urging a federal judge to rule that reinsurance certificates do not cap Transatlantic Reinsurance Co.’s liability for underlying asbestos claims and that the reinsurer is obligated to reimburse Amerisure for defense expense costs in addition to settlements or judgments.
In an Aug. 5 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Amerisure notes that the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has rejected “a presumptive cap” and ruled that courts must consider the terms of the facultative certificates as a whole, and, where facultative certificates are following …
FIRM NAMES
- DLA Piper LLP
- Dykema Gossett
- Garan Lucow
- Tucker Ellis LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series