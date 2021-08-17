Lamorak Insurance Moves to Realign Parties Ahead of Sept. Reinsurance Trial

BOSTON — Lamorak Insurance Co. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to realign the parties and alter the order of proof presented at an upcoming trial involving reinsurance coverage for a settlement of pollution claims filed against Olin Corp., arguing that because it is the only party with affirmative claims for relief, it should “enjoy the privilege of opening and closing the case.”

In an Aug. 6 motion filed before Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Lamorak argues that Certain London Market Company Reinsurers (LMR) are the nominal plaintiffs in this matter …