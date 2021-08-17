Lamorak Insurance Moves to Realign Parties Ahead of Sept. Reinsurance Trial
August 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
BOSTON — Lamorak Insurance Co. has asked a Massachusetts federal judge to realign the parties and alter the order of proof presented at an upcoming trial involving reinsurance coverage for a settlement of pollution claims filed against Olin Corp., arguing that because it is the only party with affirmative claims for relief, it should “enjoy the privilege of opening and closing the case.”
In an Aug. 6 motion filed before Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, Lamorak argues that Certain London Market Company Reinsurers (LMR) are the nominal plaintiffs in this matter …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series