Stay of Appeal Lifted in Dole Foods Pollution Reinsurance Action
August 17, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW YORK — A stay of appeal has been lifted in a case involving $7.2 million in reinsurance coverage for underlying pollution claims filed against Dole Food Co. following a New York federal judge’s denial of the cedent’s motion for an award of $400,000 in attorneys’ fees.
On Aug. 16, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals directed appellant Equitas Insurance Ltd. to file Form C, Form D, and an Acknowledgement and Notice of Appearance form.
The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania (ICSOP) issued an umbrella policy to Dole’s predecessor, Castle & Cook Inc., for losses exceeding …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation
September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation
August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series