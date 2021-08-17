Stay of Appeal Lifted in Dole Foods Pollution Reinsurance Action

NEW YORK — A stay of appeal has been lifted in a case involving $7.2 million in reinsurance coverage for underlying pollution claims filed against Dole Food Co. following a New York federal judge’s denial of the cedent’s motion for an award of $400,000 in attorneys’ fees.

On Aug. 16, the 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals directed appellant Equitas Insurance Ltd. to file Form C, Form D, and an Acknowledgement and Notice of Appearance form.

The Insurance Company of the State of Pennsylvania (ICSOP) issued an umbrella policy to Dole’s predecessor, Castle & Cook Inc., for losses exceeding …