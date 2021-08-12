REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Federal Judge Orders Limited Discovery in Maiden Holdings Security Action


August 12, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


CAMDEN, N.J. — A federal judge has allowed limited discovery in a lawsuit accusing reinsurance provider Maiden Holdings Ltd. and its executives of omitting a cedent’s historical loss ratio information from the view of investors in violation of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

However, in the Aug. 6 order, Judge Renee M. Bumb of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey ordered plaintiffs to file an amended complaint that “eliminates surplusage.” The judge also directed the parties to conduct limited discovery on the issue of whether the Maiden executive defendants sold stocks outside of their usual …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Philips CPAP, BiPAP & Ventilator Litigation

September 01, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Neutrogena Sunscreen Litigation

August 27, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series

MORE DETAILS