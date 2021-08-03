Catholic ‘Self-Protection Fund’ Asks Ill. Federal Judge to Confirm Arbitration Award

CHICAGO — A Catholic “self-protection fund” has asked an Illinois federal judge to confirm an arbitration award issued in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying sexual misconduct claims, arguing that no grounds exist to vacate, modify, or correct the final award.

In a July 28 petition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the Catholic Mutual Relief Society of America explained that the award was issued following its settlement of the underlying claims with Global Reinsurance Corporation of America, R&Q Reinsurance Co., and Calvert Insurance Co.

Catholic Mutual operates as a self-protection fund of …