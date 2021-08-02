2nd Cir. Says International Arbitral Panel Constitutes “Foreign Tribunal” Under 28 U.S.C. § 1782

[Editor's note: Alex Silverman of Carlton Fields represents U.S. and international insurers and reinsurers in complex commercial litigation and arbitration, including complex insurance coverage disputes and reinsurance matters.]

Third-party defendants AlixPartners LLP and Simon Freakley (collectively, “AlixPartners”) appealed from a July 2020 order of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which granted an application for discovery assistance pursuant to 28 U.S.C. § 1782.

Section 1782 allows federal district courts to compel witness testimony or document production from any person or entity “residing” or otherwise “found” in the judicial district for “use in a proceeding …