Calif. Federal Judge Disqualifies Risk Pool’s Party Arbitrator in Reinsurance Dispute

SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has disqualified a public entity risk pool’s arbitrator in a reinsurance dispute, ruling that he is not “disinterested” as required by the parties’ arbitration agreement because he is an official for entities that are members of the risk pool.

However, in a July 12 order, Judge Edward M. Chen of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further ruled that the risk pool did not forfeit its right to choose its party arbitrator.

Public Risk Innovation, Solutions, and Management (PRISM), formerly known as CSAC Excess Insurance Authority, is a joint …