Wash. Risk Management Pool Says Reinsurance Treaties' Arbitration Provisions Violate State Law


July 28, 2021


SEATTLE — A Washington risk management pool has moved for partial summary judgment in its lawsuit demanding contribution from two reinsurers for its settlement of sexual abuse lawsuits filed against a member school district, arguing that the arbitration provisions in the reinsurance treaties are void as a matter of law.

In a July 15 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, Washington Schools Risk Management Pool (WSRMP) says the reinsurance treaties violate Washington law, which states that insurance contracts may not contain mandatory arbitration clauses or foreign choice of law clauses, and any such …

