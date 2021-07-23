Enstar Seeks Dismissal of Cedent’s $1 Million Tortious Interference Action

CHICAGO — The owners of Fletcher Reinsurance Co., f/k/a Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. have moved to dismiss a $1 million lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with Maiden Re’s reinsurance treaties by contesting and litigating valid reinsurance claims to reduce their ultimate liability.

In a July 8 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, Enstar (US) Inc. and Cranmore (US) Inc. argue that jurisdiction is lacking and that Stonegate Insurance Co.’s claims for tortious interference and bad faith fail as a matter of law.

Beginning in 2012, Maiden Re reinsured Stonegate’s automobile and …