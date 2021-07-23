Trial Set to Begin in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Action

BOSTON — Trial has been scheduled for Sept. 27 in a Massachusetts federal reinsurance action involving an underlying settlement of pollution claims filed against Olin Corp., with the final pretrial conference set for Sept. 22.

In a July 16 docket order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ordered Lamorak Insurance Co. and Certain London Market Company Reinsurers (LMR) to file motions in limine by Sept. 7.

According to the order, oppositions to motions in limine, exhibit/witness lists, proposed voir dire, and proposed jury instructions are due by Sept. 13, and objections to …