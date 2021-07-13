Scheduling Order Issued in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Dispute

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has issued a scheduling order in an action in which Lexington Insurance Co. is demanding reinsurance coverage from R&Q Reinsurance Co. for a settlement of underlying asbestos bodily injury claims filed against Borg Warner Corp.

In a July 12 order, Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts adopted the parties’ proposed timetable for discovery, ordering that all discovery, other than expert discovery, must be completed by Feb. 4, 2022.

Lexington sued R&Q on March 31, accusing it of breaching five facultative certificates by refusing to pay its purported …