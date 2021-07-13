Scheduling Order Issued in Mass. Federal Reinsurance Dispute
July 13, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Answer
- Scheduling Order
BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has issued a scheduling order in an action in which Lexington Insurance Co. is demanding reinsurance coverage from R&Q Reinsurance Co. for a settlement of underlying asbestos bodily injury claims filed against Borg Warner Corp.
In a July 12 order, Judge Indira Talwani of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts adopted the parties’ proposed timetable for discovery, ordering that all discovery, other than expert discovery, must be completed by Feb. 4, 2022.
Lexington sued R&Q on March 31, accusing it of breaching five facultative certificates by refusing to pay its purported …
FIRM NAMES
- Saiber LLC
- White & Williams LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis