Summary Judgment Motions Partially Sealed in $1 Million Reinsurance Action
July 13, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Amerisure Motion
- Order
- TransRe Motion
DETROIT — A Michigan federal judge has granted a joint motion by Amerisure Mutual Insurance Co. and Transatlantic Reinsurance Co. to seal portions of their summary judgment motions in a $1 million reinsurance case, finding it will protect proprietary information.
In a July 7 order, Judge Stephen J. Murphy II of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan explained that while the 6th Circuit favors a “strong presumption in favor of open” court records, “protecting proprietary information that is not of public interest is a compelling reason to seal information.”
“Because the redactions in the motions allow …
