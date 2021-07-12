Chubb Insurer Settles Pa. Federal Reinsurance Action
July 12, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Notice of Voluntary Dismissal
PHILADELPHIA — A Chubb insurer has settled a lawsuit in which it demanded reimbursement from RLI Insurance Co. under a facultative reinsurance agreement for an underlying settlement of asbestos claims filed against automotive parts manufacturer Echlin Inc.
Pacific Employers Insurance Co. (PEIC) filed a notice of voluntary dismissal on July 6 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. . PEIC issued two one-year excess blanket catastrophe liability policies to Echlin, effective between Sept. 1, 1981 to Sept. 1, 1983. Both policies stated that, upon exhaustion of underlying limits, PEIC is obligated to defend Echlin. The policies …
FIRM NAMES
- Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
- Ryan Brown McDonnell Berger Gibbons & LaRocca LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Surgical Stapler Litigation
July 23, 2021 - Haddonfield, NJ
HarrisMartin Webinar Series
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 21, 2021 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis