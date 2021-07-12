REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Minn. Federal Judge Disburses $271,918 to Dismissed Party in Interpleader Action


July 12, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has disbursed to SUNZ Insurance Co. $271,918 in interpleader funds deposited in the court registry by Benchmark Insurance Co., following the dismissal of Butler American Holdings Inc. from an action involving $20.5 million in excess deductible collateral in a workers’ compensation program.

In a June 24 order, Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota allowed SUNZ to withdraw the sum, which represents the amount disclaimed by Butler in the litigation.

In 2015, Benchmark Insurance Co. began administering an insurance program for large- deductible workers’ compensation …


