REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Urges Dismissal of $934 Million Case for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction


July 12, 2021


WASHINGTON, D.C. — Offshore reinsurer Cardem Insurance Company Ltd. is urging a federal judge to dismiss a pension plan’s lawsuit demanding $934 million in withdrawal liability payments, arguing that personal jurisdiction is lacking because Cardem does not have sufficient contacts with the United States.

In a June 25 filing before Judge Tanya Chutkan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Cardem says the plaintiffs failed to establish that it has had any contacts with the U.S. in the past three years.

Walter Energy Inc. and its subsidiary, Jim Walter Resources Inc., operated a coal mining business. Cardem …


