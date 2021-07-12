REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Judge Defers Ruling on Attorneys’ Fees Motion in $1 Million Reinsurance Case


July 12, 2021


TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida federal judge has deferred ruling upon Munich Reinsurance America Inc.’s bid for more than $300,000 in attorneys’ fees, explaining that the reinsurer may renew its motion following resolution of a risk management pool’s appeal of a $1 million decision in the reinsurance coverage case.

On July 9, Magistrate Judge Anthony E. Porcelli of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida explained that “deferring ruling on a motion for attorney’s fees and costs pending an appeal is a matter within the court’s discretion, and courts will defer ruling in the interests of judicial …


