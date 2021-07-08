N.Y. Federal Judge Confirms Reinsurance Arbitration Award, Grants Motion to Seal
July 8, 2021
NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has confirmed a reinsurance arbitration award and granted the parties’ motion to seal the final award, noting it is subject to a confidentiality agreement and contains information that could potentially affect the outcomes of related legal disputes.
In a June 28 order, Judge Vincent L. Briccetti of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York noted the final award is not a “judicial document subject to a presumption of access.”
A panel of three arbitrators issued a final award on April 28, resolving a dispute between West Coast Life …
