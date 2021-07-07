Odyssey Re’s Lawsuit Against Real Estate Investors Dismissed Without Prejudice

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has dismissed without prejudice Odyssey Reinsurance Co.’s lawsuit against two real estate investment companies for sums they were paid from the sale of a property owned by former Cal-Regent Co. owner Diane Dostalik.

In a June 24 order, Judge Barry Ted Moskowitz of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California held that Odyssey Re needs to specify what claims it is asserting against Unison Agreement Corp. and its related entities.

Odyssey is a Connecticut-based property and casualty insurer and reinsurer and Cal-Regent Insurance Co. was a California corporation owned by …