N.Y. Federal Judge Confirms Arbitration Awards in Quota Share Reinsurance Dispute

NEW YORK — A New York federal judge has confirmed arbitration awards issued in a reinsurance dispute between National Union Fire Insurance Company of Pittsburgh and TIG Insurance Co., which involved commercial liability and workers’ compensation losses.

On May 31, Judge P. Kevin Castel of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York signed a proposed order and judgment, confirming an Oct. 16, 2020, interim award, and a Feb. 11 final award.

TIG issued National Union an Excess Casualty Variable Quota Share Reinsurance Agreement, which reinsured National Union’s liability under certain commercial liability and workers’ compensation excess …