Discovery Deadlines Modified in Calif. Federal Reinsurance Action

SACRAMENTO — A California federal judge has agreed to modify the initial pretrial scheduling order in a dispute over whether Munich Reinsurance America Inc. and General Reinsurance Corp. are liable to reimburse a self-insured risk pool for settlement of an underlying construction defects lawsuit.

In a June 17 order, Judge Troy L. Nunley of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California extended the non-expert discovery cutoff deadline to Nov. 8, the disclosure of expert witnesses to Jan. 7, the supplemental list of expert witnesses to Feb. 7, and the supplemental discovery to May 23.

The Special District …