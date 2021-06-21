Ill. Federal Magistrate Judge Orders Briefing in Mine Subsidence Claim Dispute

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Illinois federal magistrate judge has ordered a reinsurer and Union Pacific Railroad Co. to file briefs addressing whether the court has subject matter jurisdiction over a dispute involving reimbursement for future mine subsidence claims.

On June 17, Magistrate Judge Tom Schanzle-Haskins of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois said he “questions whether Union Pacific has alleged an actual case or controversy with respect to mine subsidence claims that the Illinois Mine Subsidence Insurance Fund has not yet brought against Union Pacific.”

The Superior Coal Co., a subsidiary of the Chicago and North …