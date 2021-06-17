Reinsurer Urges Mich. Federal Judge to Send $1 Million Reinsurance Case to Arbitration

DETROIT — American National Insurance Co. is urging a Michigan federal judge to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay a nearly $1 million health insurance claim, arguing that an arbitrator should decide whether the time to submit the claim to arbitration has expired.

In a June 10 reply brief filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, American National contends the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that “whether the time to submit the claim to arbitration has expired, or if the time can be tolled, is a question …