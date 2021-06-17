Texas Federal Judge Dismisses Reinsurance Commissions Action, Citing Settlement

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has dismissed with prejudice an action involving a dispute between an insurance agent and a reinsurer over the calculation of commissions relating to a quota share reinsurance agreement, noting the parties have reached a settlement.

In a June 15 order, Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted a joint motion to dismiss filed by Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. and Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency Inc.

Greenlight and Contractor entered a reinsurance arrangement in 2012, under which Contractor agreed to accept premiums on behalf of Greenlight …