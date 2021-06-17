Insurer Says Petition Seeking Confirmation of Reinsurance Award ‘Exceeds Scope’

CINCINNATI — Allegiance Financial Group Insurance Company Ltd. has opposed two offshore reinsurers’ request to confirm an arbitration award, telling an Ohio federal judge that they improperly seek “attorneys’ fees and expenses” generated in filing the petition.

In a June 14 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, Allegiance says the petition exceeds the scope of the award and contains no justification for an award of attorneys’ fees and expenses.

“The general rule in our legal system is that each party must pay its own attorney's fees and expenses,” Allegiance contends. “The Federal Arbitration …