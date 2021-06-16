Munich Re Permitted to Assert Declaratory Judgment Counterclaim Against Insurer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama federal judge has allowed Munich Reinsurance America Inc. to bring a declaratory judgment counterclaim against a non-profit public insurer in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against certain municipalities.

In a June 11 order, Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama granted Munich Re’s motion to amend its answer, ruling that “allowing the amendment will facilitate the efficient resolution of the underlying claims (including as to issues that Munich may be unable to raise outside of this case) in a single proceeding.

Alabama Municipal …