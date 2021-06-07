Reinsurers Disclaim Liability in Hurricane Dorian Tortious Interference Action

MIAMI — Two reinsurers have levied affirmative defenses in a Florida federal lawsuit accusing them of tortiously interfering with a cedent’s settlement of a Hurricane Dorian claim, asserting they were never involved in the handling of the claim or in the procurement of coverage.

In a June 1 answer filed before Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami, Federal Insurance Co. and Chubb & Son Inc. assert they owed no fiduciary duties to the policyholders and did not breach any oral contracts.

In September 2017, plaintiffs Casa Besilu LLC and its …