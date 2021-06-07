Risk Management Pool Opposes Munich Re’s Bid for $300,000 in Attorneys’ Fees
June 7, 2021
TAMPA, Fla. — A risk management pool says Florida law does not authorize an award of more than $300,000 in attorneys’ fees to Munich Reinsurance America Inc. following a ruling that the reinsurer does not have to pay $1 million for settlement of an underlying lawsuit.
In a May 26 opposition filed before Judge Mary S. Scriven of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Public Risk Management of Florida (PRM) argued that when a plaintiff seeks both monetary and non-monetary relief, and a party makes a general offer of settlement, an award of attorneys’ fees under …
