Munich Re Seeks to Bring Declaratory Judgment Counterclaim Against Non-Profit Insurer

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. is urging an Alabama federal judge to allow it to bring a declaratory judgment counterclaim against a non-profit public insurer in a dispute over reinsurance coverage for underlying lawsuits filed against certain municipalities.

However, in a brief filed before Judge Myron H. Thompson of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama, the insurer, Alabama Municipal Insurance Corp. (AMIC), contends Munich Re should have raised the counterclaims earlier and that its efforts to do so now should be rejected.

AMIC sued Munich Re on May 1, demanding $1.9 million in …