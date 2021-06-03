Health Insurer Says $1 Million Reinsurance Dispute Not Arbitrable

DETROIT — American National Insurance Co.’s efforts to arbitrate a dispute in which it is accused of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to pay a nearly $1 million claim should be rejected because the contract’s arbitration provision does not apply, a health insurer has told a Michigan federal judge.

In a May 27 opposition filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, Alliance Health and Life Insurance Co. says the arbitration provision only applies to disputes that were brought before Jan. 1, 2019. Because the current dispute first arose in September 2019, the limitation period …