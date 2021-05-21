Munich Re Moves for $318,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in Fla. Reinsurance Dispute
May 21, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
TAMPA, Fla. — Munich Reinsurance America Inc. has asked a Florida federal judge to award it more than $300,000 in attorneys’ fees and costs, following a ruling that it does not have to pay $1 million in reinsurance proceeds to a risk management pool for settlement of an underlying lawsuit.
In a May 12 motion filed before Judge Mary S. Scriven of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Munich Re says it is entitled to an award of its “reasonable costs, including investigative expenses, and attorneys’ fees” incurred from when it served a proposed settlement on …
