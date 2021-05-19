Parties in Texas Reinsurance Commissions Calculation Dispute Reach Tentative Settlement

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has abated all pending matters in a dispute between an insurance agent and a reinsurer over the calculation of commissions relating to a quota share reinsurance agreement, explaining that the parties have reached a tentative settlement.

In a May 17 order, Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas granted the parties’ joint motion to abate so that they may file dismissal paperwork with the court.

Greenlight Reinsurance Ltd. and Contractor Managing General Insurance Agency Inc. entered a reinsurance arrangement in 2012, under which Contractor agreed …