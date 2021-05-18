Trial Rescheduled in N.Y. Federal Defense Costs Dispute

ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has rescheduled a jury trial in a reinsurance dispute over whether Clearwater Insurance Co. is obligated to reimburse Utica Mutual Insurance Co. for costs it incurred in defending asbestos injury claims filed against Goulds Pumps Inc.

In a May 11 order, Judge Gary L. Sharpe of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York scheduled opening arguments to begin on June 28.

The trial had originally been set for June 21, but Clearwater’s counsel asked to move the date due to “a pre-existing arbitration” in which they are …