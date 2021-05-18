Ga. High Court to Review Reversal of Arbitration Award Issued in Favor of Dealership, Reinsurer

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court of Georgia has agreed to review an appellate court’s ruling that confirmation of a $462,971 arbitration award issued in favor of a car dealership and its captive insurer must be reversed because the arbitrator disregarded the terms of the parties’ contract.

The high court granted the petition for certiorari, filed by Southern Mountain Adventures LLC and Adventure Motorsports Reinsurance Ltd., on April 3.

In a June 25 opinion, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that the arbitrator explicitly disregarded the terms of the contract in manifest disregard of the law, and the trial court erred …