Jury Trial Set for June in N.Y. Defense Costs Dispute
May 11, 2021
ALBANY, N.Y. — A New York federal judge has scheduled a jury trial in a reinsurance dispute over whether Clearwater Insurance Co. is obligated to reimburse Utica Mutual Insurance Co. for costs it incurred in defending asbestos injury claims filed against Goulds Pumps Inc.
In an April 30 order, Judge Gary L. Sharpe of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York set opening arguments to begin on June 21. Pretrial submissions must be filed by May 24, according to the scheduling order.
Between 1978 and 1982, Utica issued four one-year umbrella liability policies to Goulds that …
