Claims Against Reinsurers Survive Dismissal in Fla. Federal Hurricane Dorian Coverage Action

MIAMI — A Florida federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit accusing two reinsurers of tortiously interfering with a cedent’s settlement of a policyholder’s Hurricane Dorian claim, ruling that the policyholder has standing to bring the action because it is not asserting a claim for breach of the reinsurance contract.

In an April 26 order, Judge Robert N. Scola Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Miami further held that the claims against the reinsurers are ripe because regardless of whether the policyholder prevails on its breach of contract claim against the cedent, it …