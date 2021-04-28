REINSURANCE & ARBITRATION

Reinsurer Levies Affirmative Defenses in $1 Million Health Insurance Action


April 28, 2021


DETROIT — American National Insurance Co. has asserted affirmative defenses in a Michigan federal lawsuit in which it is accused of breaching a reinsurance contract by refusing to reimburse a health insurer for a nearly $1 million claim.

In an April 4 filing in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, American National contends that Alliance Health and Life Insurance Co. (AHL)’s expenses were incurred after the reinsurance contract expired and that the reinsurer’s obligations ceased following the agreement’s expiration.

American National points to Section 3.3 of the reinsurance contract, which states that “Reinsurer’s liability for reimbursement …

FIRM NAMES
  • Giarmarco Mullins & Horton PC
  • Wilson Group Law PLC

