Insurance Agent Denied Summary Judgment in Texas Federal Commissions Dispute

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Texas federal judge has denied an insurance agent’s motion for summary judgment in a dispute over policy commissions, finding amendments to the parties’ quota share reinsurance agreement did not relieve the agent of its obligation to calculate commission adjustments for policies sold prior to 2015.

In an April 12 order, Judge Reed O’Connor of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas found the amendments 2015 amendments did not create a new structure for the general liability policy commissions; therefore, the the general liability policies remain governed by the agreement’s pre-amendment language.

Greenlight …