Ky. Court Upholds Dismissal of Reinsurer’s Lawsuit Against Vehicle Service Contract Provider
April 19, 2021
- Opinion
FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky appellate court has upheld dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a car dealership and a reinsurer against a vehicle service contract provider and an insurance agent, ruling that the plaintiffs did not refute the defendants’ argument that a majority of the claims are time-barred.
In an April 16 opinion, the Kentucky Court of Appeals further held that the trial court never addressed the remaining claims and therefore they are unreviewable.
Craig & Landreth Cars Inc. operated used car dealerships and sold VSCs to their customers in which Protective Life Corp. d/b/a Protective Administrative Services …
