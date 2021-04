Applied Underwriters Appealing Dismissal of Lawsuit Against Calif. Insurance Regulators

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Applied Underwriters Inc. (AUI) is appealing dismissal of its action accusing California insurance regulators of unlawfully planning to shut down its former affiliate, California Insurance Co. (CIC), as part of a long-running “vendetta” involving AUI’s “EquityComp” workers’ compensation program.

According to an April 15 notice of appeal, AUI will challenge the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California’s March 31 ruling in the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

AUI and its affiliate, Applied Risk Services Inc., filed the action against California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and other insurance department officials, accusing them of seeking …