Minn. Federal Interpleader Action Stayed Pending Appeal of Arbitration Ruling

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota federal judge has stayed deadlines in an interpleader action involving $20.5 million in excess deductible collateral held by an insurer in a workers’ compensation program pending SUNZ Insurance Co.’s appeal of the judge’s refusal to compel arbitration of the claims.

Magistrate Judge Tony N. Leung of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota stayed all discovery deadlines and certain briefing deadlines on April 9.

However, on April 13, three of the insured defendants, Payday Inc., Butler America Holdings Inc. and Century Employer Organization LLC seek to move for summary judgment on the issue of …