Intentional Interference Claim to Proceed Against Maiden Re Owners

LOS ANGELES — A federal judge has refused to dismiss California Capital Insurance Co. (CIC)’s lawsuit accusing Enstar (US) Inc. and its affiliates of directing their reinsurer subsidiary to deny CIC’s claims, finding CIC has adequately alleged claims for intentional interference with contractual relations and inducement of breach of contract.

In an April 14 order, Judge Otis D. Wright of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California found the complaint sufficiently outlines intentional acts by Enstar (US) Inc. d/b/a Enstar Administrators and Cranmore (US) Inc.

Maiden Reinsurance North America Inc. (MRNA) reinsured CIC’s underwriting companies — Eagle …