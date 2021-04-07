Investors, Law Firm Move to Dismiss $4.6 Million Reinsurance Action
April 7, 2021
NEW YORK — Two investors have moved to dismiss a second amended complaint filed by a reinsurer and an insurer in a dispute over a $4.6 million promissory note that was executed as part of a reinsurance arrangement for a book of disability income business, arguing that the agreements between the parties are not enforceable.
In a March 25 motion filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, Antarctica Capital Management LLC and Antarctica Vista Legacy Investment LLC contend that the parties’ shareholder agreement terminated when the reinsurance arrangement did not go through.
